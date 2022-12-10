Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office launch Project Life Saver

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced the beginning of a public safety program to protect and, when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering.

Several officers and deputies from KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office participated in three days of training with Project Life Saver.

It is a community-based, public safety nonprofit organization that provides law enforcement, fire/rescue and caregivers with a program designed to protect and locate at-risk members of the community, such as those with autism or Alzheimer’s.

Project Life Saver is recognized internationally as a proven and effective method of bringing loved ones home, according to a city of Kearney press release.

Through proven technology and specially trained teams, citizens enrolled in the program are outfitted with a transmitter on their wrist or ankle. If a client goes missing, the caregiver notifies KPD or BCSO, and the Project Life Saver team will deploy with specialized receivers to help locate the person, reducing search time from hours, or potentially days, to minutes.

“On behalf of myself and Sheriff Miller, we are grateful for the opportunity to bring this program to Kearney and Buffalo County. Our goal to locate at-risk members of our community quickly and safely is a top priority,” KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said.

The program was made possible through a generous donation for equipment, training and start-up costs. Additional information and how a member of our community can enroll in the program will be available following the training.

For more information on Project Life Saver, visit projectlifesaver.org/.