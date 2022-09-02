Kearney Newcomers Club busy in September

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club has scheduled several events. They include:

• 10 a.m. Thursday: Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. Join us for fun and fellowship.

• 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15: Lunch Bunch will gather at Suwannee Thai Cuisine, 1420 W. 24th St., for a no-host lunch and time to visit.

• 1 p.m. Sept. 22: Fourth Thursday Book Club will meet at the Kearney Public Library. We will discuss "Here to Stay" by Mark Edwards. Kathy Cool can help you with any book club related questions. She can be reached at 308-455-1514.

Deb Gibbs is available at 308-627-5338 for questions about the Newcomers Club.