KEARNEY — A Kearney mobile home is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 5:16 a.m. Thursday at Countryside Mobile Home Park, 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney. When KVFD arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home, said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Whalen.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and it is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the residence. The home was a total loss, and the American Red Cross is assisting the five displaced residents.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire.

Mobile home fire at Countryside Mobile Home Park in Kearney Mobile home fire at Countryside Mobile Home Park in Kearney Close up of side of home Front and side of the home.jpg Front entrance close up.jpg Back window.jpg Front Entrance.jpg Front window (2).jpg Front window.jpg Kearney police.jpg