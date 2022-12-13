Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week.

During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

In total, 19 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

On Dec. 9, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant No. 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 12 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 66%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

Cozy Corner Catering in Minden and Foote Convenience Plaza in Kearney failed the inspections.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.