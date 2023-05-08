KEARNEY — An investor from Wahoo will ask the Kearney City Council on Tuesday to rezone his property southeast of the city so that a convenience store can be built in the fall.

The applicant, Roger Harders of Wahoo, owns West Limited LLC, and is requesting that his property east of Cherry Avenue and south of East 11th Street be rezoned to accommodate future development.

According to a memo to the City Council from Amber Miller, the city’s director of development services, Harders wants to rezone 40.24 acres from AG, Agricultural District, to C-3, General Commercial District. The convenience store would occupy about 10 acres.

The C-3 zoning district allows for residential, all office, most civic and commercial and limited industrial and miscellaneous use uses.

The Kearney Planning Commission on April 21 voted unanimously to advance Harders' request to the council for final approval.

Harders told the Planning Commission he is trying to recruit a convenience store. He believes there is a better chance of developing the property and attracting buyers if it is zoned commercial as opposed to agricultural.

He said the plan is to farm the land this year. After fall harvest the tract will be open for development.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.