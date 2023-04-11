According to court documents, Curtis Steier, 72, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to one to two years in prison for felony possession of child pornography. Steier must register as a sex offender for 25 years following his release from incarceration.

Steier will serve his sentence following a 5-10 year prison sentence in a separate case. Steier was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child for an incident that took place in Aug. 2022 with a 15-year-old child. Judge Ryan Carson gave Steier 228 days credit for time already served. Steier was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He pleaded no contest to the charge, and it was amended to attempted to first-degree sexual assault of a child.