Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head

KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun.

Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.

In October, Orcutt pleaded no contest to felony terroristic threats and attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed a charge of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Around 6 p.m. March 13 a rural Kearney man was driving his all-terrain vehicle near the end of his driveway west of Riverdale when he was approached by Orcutt, who was on a motorcycle and began yelling at the man. The man called 911.

Orcutt punched the man, and the two men fell to the ground hitting each other. At one point Orcutt took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired about six rounds into the ground next to the man, records say.

As Orcutt went to reload his handgun, the man got back on his ATV, drove to a neighbor’s house and reported the incident to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The man wasn’t seriously injured.

Records say the dispute was over an alleged sexual assault.