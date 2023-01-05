Kearney man to prison for assault outside bar

KEARNEY — A Kearney man was sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison for assaulting another man outside of a Kearney bar.
Tommy Parks, 53, will serve no less than three years and no more than seven years in prison for first-degree assault. Judge John H. Marsh gave Parks 113 days credit for time already served. Parks will serve the sentence following his six-month sentence of obstructing a peace officer. That incident occurred in April.
In November, Parks pleaded no contest to the charge of first-degree assault. In exchange for his plea, the state did not seek a habitual criminal enhancement.
Court records outline the case against him:
Around 12:24 a.m. Aug. 24, Kearney Police Department officers responded to the Church Key bar at 1912 Central Ave. for a man with injuries from an assault. Police found a man lying on his back on the sidewalk and a large amount of blood coming from the back of his head.
The victim had a 1 1/2-inch long laceration and a large amount of swelling around the wound, records say. The victim was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center and later to a Lincoln hospital.
A witness told police Parks, wearing no shirt and pajama pants, walked by the bar causing problems. The victim approached Parks and told him to “keep moving,” and Parks punched the victim in the face. The victim fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.
Parks was contacted three blocks from the incident, records say, and told police the victim confronted him, pushed him in the throat and punched him in the face. Parks told police he and the victim got into a physical fight before Parks left the area.
Records say there were no other witnesses who agreed with Parks’ version of the incident.
The investigation revealed moments before the incident, Parks and another man were yelling at each other outside the bar. Parks got into the victim’s face, and the victim put his arm on Parks’ chest to keep him away when the victim was allegedly punched in the face.
