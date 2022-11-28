 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney man to prison for 30 years in assault cases

KEARNEY — A Kearney man will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2021.

Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 20-30 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. Judge Ryan Carson gave Jones 560 days credit for time already served. Jones must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Jason Jones

Jones

Jones was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment.

In a separate case, Jones was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault for causing serious bodily injury to a woman between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020. Carson gave Jones 484 days credit for time already served. The two sentences will run concurrent to one another.

In the second case, Jones had originally been charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment, all felonies in the incident between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020.

Court records detailing the crimes in both cases are sealed.

