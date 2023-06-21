KEARNEY — A Kearney man has taken a plea deal after being charged with assault and sexual assault.

On Friday, Jordan Weatherholt, 27, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault, both felonies. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the first charge from felony use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Young also dropped felony charges of first-degree sexual assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and terroristic threats.

The arrest affidavit outlining the case has been sealed, but court records indicate the alleged incident took place Feb. 18. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Weatherholt will appear in Buffalo County District Court for sentencing on Aug. 7. He will be lodged at Buffalo County Jail pending sentencing.