KEARNEY — A Kearney man has taken a plea deal after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Daniel D. Krivolavek II, 25, has pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree sexual assault. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Michael Mefferd amended the charge from felony first-degree sexual assault. Court documents indicate the alleged incident took place Dec. 23, 2022, with a minor at least 12 years old but less than 16. The arrest affidavit has been sealed.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Krivolavek is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County District Court for sentencing on Aug. 17. Pending sentencing, Krivolavek will be lodged at Buffalo County Jail.