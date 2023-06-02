KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for intentional child abuse.

On May 22, the 36-year-old man pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony intentional child abuse. The alleged incident occurred between Aug. 15, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019. As part of a plea deal, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton amended the charge from felony first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12 years old. Eatherton also dropped a felony charge of incest as part of the plea deal.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On May 26, the man was sentenced to one to three years in state prison by Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh. He was given 91 days credit for time already served.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

Records detailing the case are sealed.