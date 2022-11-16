Kearney man sent to prison for 2021 shooting

KEARNEY — A Kearney man will spend no less than 11 years in prison for his involvement in an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney.

According to court records, Tyler Divan, 23, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three to 10 years in prison for attempted distribution of meth, three to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and five to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault.

Divan’s prison sentences will run consecutively to one another. Judge John Marsh gave Divan 447 days credit for time already served.

Earlier this year, Trevon Weindorff, 23, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault in the August 2021 shooting. He was given 218 days credit for time already served.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Kearney Police responded to a report of shots fired at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.

As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with a Kearney man inside. Police contacted the man and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car was registered to Tyler Divan, according to records.

Moments after the shooting, a vehicle in the area was involved in a collision, and police found paint transfer on the vehicle. Records say Divan hit a parked vehicle while leaving the scene.

Weindorff received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, based on reports, and he was transported to a Kearney hospital and was later transferred to another medical facility.

Divan’s car was towed to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. KPD obtained a search warrant and reported finding 28 grams, or one ounce, of suspected meth and a digital scale in a backpack inside the car. A loaded .45-caliber handgun also was found in the trunk.

Numerous rounds of ammunition for a handgun, rifle and shotgun were also located inside the car, records indicate.