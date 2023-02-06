KEARNEY – Two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child were dropped as part of a plea deal for a Kearney man.

According to court records, Curtis Steier, 72, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young dismissed the two charges of sexual assault of a child.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. The sentencing is set for Feb. 27 in Buffalo County District Court.

The charges stemmed from incidents taking place between June and August 2022 with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. Court records detailing the incidents are sealed.