KEARNEY — A Kearney man has pleaded no contest to child abuse.

On Tuesday, Joshua Newsom, 36, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. The alleged incident occurred Jan. 14 with a child born in 2021.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

The arrest affidavit has been sealed. Newsom will appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 8. Pending sentencing, Newsom will be held at Buffalo County Jail.