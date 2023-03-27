KEARNEY — A Kearney man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and incest.

The 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty in Buffalo County District Court to the felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

A one-day jury trial is scheduled to begin May 30.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 15, 2019, and Nov. 9, 2019. The charge alleges the man subjected the victim, who is under the age of 12, to sexual penetration. There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska.

Records detailing the case are sealed.