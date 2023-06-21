KEARNEY — A Kearney man is headed to trial after pleading not guilty to sexual assault.

On Friday, Juan Alcaraz-Gonzalez, 24, pleaded not guilty in Buffalo County District Court to felony first-degree sexual assault. The arrest affidavit in the case is sealed, but court records indicate the alleged incident took place June 26, 2022.

Alcaraz-Gonzalez will appear in Buffalo County District Court for a one-day jury trial on Aug. 21. Pending trial, Alcaraz-Gonzalez is being held at Buffalo County Jail.