Kearney Police Lt. Derek Luke said emergency crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. because Geist had become trapped in a cutting machine at MACH 1 Manufacturing at 3210 Antelope Ave.

Lt. Luke said when first responders reached the scene, Geist already had died from his injuries.

According to a June 2020 Kearney Hub article, Geist was a native of Kearney who returned to the city to begin and operate the MACH 1 business that uses powerful water jets to make precision cuts in metal and other materials. Geist had been an aerospace engineer for 25 years.