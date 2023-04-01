KEARNEY — A Kearney man has had multiple felony drug charges dropped in exchange for a plea deal in Buffalo County District Court.

Austin Harris, 38, of Kearney pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute.

In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Kari Fisk dropped charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of concentrated cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance - buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of a controlled substance - tramadol hydrochloride, possession of a controlled substance - acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On July 22, a Kearney Police Department officer was monitoring traffic near the 2800 block of Avenue A when he clocked a car speeding in a 25 mph zone. The officer stopped the car, contacted the driver and identified him as Harris.

Police said Harris allegedly failed to exit his car and sit in the cruiser after being asked twice. Harris eventually sat in the front seat of the cruiser, where records say his story was inconsistent, and the officer became suspicious of criminal activity.

A KPD K9 unit was called to the scene, and the dog indicated drugs on the vehicle. During a search, records say police located unused baggies, 18 grams (.6 ounce) of suspected marijuana, 33 grams (1.16 ounces) of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 26 grams (.9 ounce) of an unidentified substance, 51 grams (1.79 ounces) of suspected meth as well as numerous pills in baggies.

Police also found $1,491 in cash in Harris’ wallet in denominations of $100, $20, $10 and $5 bills.

Sentencing for Harris will be May 23 in Buffalo County District Court.