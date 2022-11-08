Kearney man charged with use of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats

KEARNEY — A Kearney man could face prison time after allegedly arguing with the mother of his children about their Halloween plans.

According to court documents, Raul Morales Jr., 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.

A bond was set at $20,000, and Morales is currently out on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 23.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

Kearney Police Department officers were called at 9:46 p.m. Oct. 30 to the residence in the 2200 block of G Ave. in Kearney. The reporting party advised Buffalo County Communications that she had allegedly been threatened by Morales with a knife, and he had departed the home in his red Dodge pickup, possibly with a knife in his possession.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the alleged victim told officers that when she arrived home with her children at about 8:30 p.m., Morales, who also lives in the residence, was present and getting ready to go to work. The pair got in a verbal argument regarding the arrangements of their children’s Halloween plans.

Morales told the woman that he did not want her present during trick-or-treating, and they got into a verbal argument after she bumped into him in the living room. The woman stated that she did not physically assault Morales or threaten him. She was standing in the living room when Morales went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife from the knife block. He then allegedly approached her in the living room and pointed the knife at her. The woman alleged that Morales said, “Get out, or I’ll slice your throat.”

The alleged victim showed the officers where the knife block was located, and the officer observed a knife was missing. The woman reported that Morales has threatened her with harm in the past, and their children were home at the time of the incident.

Morales was later contacted by officers in the area of the 2800 block of G Ave. During an interview with law enforcement, he admitted he was involved in a disturbance with the woman and removed the knife. He also admitted to having the knife in his possession prior to leaving the residence. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Buffalo County Jail.