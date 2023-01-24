 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney man charged with sexual assault of teenager

  • 0

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island

KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in December.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Daniel D. Krivolavek II, 24, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a minor. Court documents indicate the alleged incident took place Dec. 23 with a person born in 2009. The arrest affadavit has been sealed.

Daniel Krivolavek

Krivolavek

Judge John Rademacher set a $25,000 cash or surety bond for Krivolavek at an arraignment hearing Friday in Buffalo County Court. Krivolavek is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 10 in Buffalo County Court.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

India's holy temple construction: Many homes to be demolished

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News