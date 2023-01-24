Kearney man charged with sexual assault of teenager

KEARNEY – A Kearney man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in December.
Daniel D. Krivolavek II, 24, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a minor. Court documents indicate the alleged incident took place Dec. 23 with a person born in 2009. The arrest affadavit has been sealed.
Judge John Rademacher set a $25,000 cash or surety bond for Krivolavek at an arraignment hearing Friday in Buffalo County Court. Krivolavek is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 10 in Buffalo County Court.