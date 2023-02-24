Lucas Barboza, 26, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child as well as contributing to the delinquency of a child and procuring alcohol for a minor, both misdemeanors. Court documents indicate the incident happened in October 2022 when the alleged victim was 16 years of age.
The affidavit supporting the arrest has been sealed.
Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set Barboza’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21 in Buffalo County Court.