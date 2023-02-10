KEARNEY – A Kearney man has been arrested after being charged with incest of a minor.

An 18-year-old Kearney man is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony incest of a person under 18 years of age. The alleged incident happened between June 2022 and February 2023.

The arrest affadavit in the case has been sealed. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set the man’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 in Buffalo County Court.