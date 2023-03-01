KEARNEY – A Kearney man is facing sexual assault and multiple assault charges after an alleged incident earlier this week.

Jordan Weatherholt, 27, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies.

The arrest affidavit outlining the case has been sealed, but court records indicate the alleged incident took place Feb. 24.

Judge John P. Rademacher set Weatherholt’s bond at $100,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing for Weatherholt is scheduled for April 5 in Buffalo County Court.