Kearney man charged with assault after incident with police officers

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly attacking three Kearney police officers.
Cristian Gonzalez, 32, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with one count of felony third-degree assault on a peace officer, two counts of felony third-degree assault on an officer, one count of assault on a public safety officer with a bodily fluid, one count of resisting arrest, one count of indecent exposure and one count of disorderly conduct.
A press release from the Kearney Police Department outlined the case against him:
At approximately 8:54 a.m. Dec. 20, officers of the Kearney Police Department were dispatched to Casey’s, 112 Talmadge Street, in south Kearney to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a unit call involving an adult male reporting a possible medical issue inside the store.
The male subject was displaying nonsensical, paranoid and aggressive behavior toward EMS staff, police said. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez had allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to the public.
Once the first officer arrived, the male subject became more agitated and aggressive toward the officer. A physical fight ensued as the officer attempted to restrain the subject, later identified as Gonzalez. Gonzalez continued to offer significant physical resistance and display combative behavior toward law enforcement.
Two additional KPD officers arrived to assist with placing Gonzalez in custody as the first officer was on the floor inside the store with Gonzalez physically resisting. The arresting officers used significant restraint to place Gonzalez in custody as he continued to display extraordinary strength and resistance. During the arrest, Gonzalez allegedly bit or attempted to bite each police officer multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Gonzalez was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment for injuries sustained while physically resisting and fighting police officers. He was later taken into custody at the Buffalo County Detention Center. The three officers involved were treated and released for injuries sustained during the arrest.
A bond was set at $10,000. Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18.
