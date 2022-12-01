Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man.

Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies.

A bond was set at $50,000, and Gihon is out on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

On Nov. 26, Kearney Police Department officers were dispatched to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital emergency room upon reference of a report of a male with stab wounds. A woman advised that her boyfriend was allegedly stabbed three times by Gihon.

The woman told officers that they had arranged to meet Gihon in the alley on the 1400 block of A Avenue in Kearney. Upon arrival, the alleged victim exited the vehicle and began talking to Gihon while three other passengers remained in the car. The woman overheard an altercation and exited the vehicle. The alleged victim fell into the front passenger seat. The woman reported that Gihon stated, “He pulled up to my crib. Of course I’m gonna stab him.”

The woman stated she observed Gihon with a pocketknife, but he did not threaten her or assault her. She departed the scene with Gihon and the other passengers to Good Sam.

According to hospital staff, the alleged victim had one stab wound on the left side of his chest and two stab wounds on the right side of his chest. The alleged victim reported to police that he did meet with Gihon when Gihon said something that “irritated him.” Gihon allegedly punched the man and then stabbed him when he turned to get back in the vehicle.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Gihon told police that he met with the alleged victim and another man for a drug deal. Gihon said he had sold them marijuana, and the two other men wanted to meet after being “shorted” by Gihon.

When the two men arrived to meet Gihon, they began “beating him up.” He stated that they stole his car keys and vape pen. Gihon told police that he stabbed the alleged victim because he feared for his life.