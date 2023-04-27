Russell E. Wing, 43, has been charged in Buffalo County District Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child, enticement by electronic device and felony child abuse. All charges are felonies.

The arrest affidavit in the case has been sealed, but court records indicate the alleged sexual assault took place between March 24, 2022, and April 8, 2022, with a minor older than 12 but less than 16 years of age. The alleged child enticement occurred on Feb. 20, and the alleged child abuse incident took place on March 17.