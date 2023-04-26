KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been arrested after his infant daughter was found to have multiple burns and fractures throughout her body.

On March 25, Cameron Shannon, 19, and his girlfriend brought their 3-month-old daughter to Kearney Regional Medical Center with burns on her face, according to an arrest affidavit. The burns on the infant extended from the right side of her mouth, from her nose to her chin, and stretched to her left cheek. The burns had scabbed over at the time of the hospital visit.

Shannon reported to the doctor he had been giving the child a bath when the water unexpectedly turned extremely hot. The baby was allegedly exposed to the hot water for about five seconds. The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Upon examination in Omaha, the child was found to have two fractures in her left foot and a possible fractured rib. Due to lack of care and other concerns, the infant was placed into foster care, the affidavit stated.

When asked about his daughter’s broken bones, Shannon asked for an attorney.

Shannon has been charged in Buffalo County Court with child abuse resulting in a serious bodily injury. Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set Shannon’s bond at $200,000 cash or surety. He is scheduled to appear May 31 in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing.