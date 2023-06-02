KEARNEY — Native plants are a great habitat for butterflies, birds, bees and other insects that rely on them and are critical to natural systems, according to the city of Kearney, which is creating a native landscape registration program for residents.

According to the city's press release, native landscapes adapt to local growing conditions and often require fewer inputs, such as water and fertilizer.

Interested Kearney residents can register for the native landscape program for free by submitting a one-page application. Following the policies outlined for the program, found on the city’s website, residents can select to have a native landscape in part, small or large, in their private yards.

Residents with registered native landscapes will have a sign to display in their yard and are allowed to have plants and grasses in excess of the 12-inch rule outlined in city code.

This will be an annual program available for residents. Councilman Jonathan Nikkila is helping spearhead this new program in Kearney.

According to the press release, Nikkila is excited that the city has created the program to offer options for residents.

He said the program helps to “recognize people who are doing really amazing things with their landscapes, that are beautifying our city, and bringing an emphasis to native plants."

The city's press release said the native landscape program is an opportunity for residents to take an active role within their property to support a healthy ecosystem.

More information regarding the importance of native landscapes, policies governing the program and the application can be found on the city of Kearney website under the Neighborhood Groups page found on the Development Services Department.

To register your property for Native Landscape fill out the application form found online, or contact Development Services at 308-233-3235.