KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools' Bearcat Diner has announced its summer meal program, providing free breakfast and lunch to anyone age 18 and younger.

The program will run from June 5 to July 21, Monday through Friday, ensuring that children in the community have access to nutritious meals during the summer.

The breakfast program will be available at two locations: Bright Futures Preschool and Central Elementary School. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., offering children a healthy and energizing start to their day.

For lunch, three locations will be available: Bright Futures Preschool, Central Elementary School and Kenwood Elementary School. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., providing children with a nourishing midday meal.

Kearney Public Schools' Bearcat Diner recognizes the importance of proper nutrition for the growth and development of children, even outside of the regular academic year. By offering free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer, the program aims to ensure that no child in the community goes hungry.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to support their children's well-being during the summer break. There are no income requirements or registration procedures for this program. Any child age 18 or younger is welcome to participate and enjoy these complimentary meals.

Locations for the free meals are:

• Bright Futures Preschool: 1511 Fifth Ave.

• Central Elementary: 300 W. 24th St.

• Kenwood Elementary: 915 16th Ave.