Kearney High's Ryan Hogue named Assistant Principal of the Year

KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.

This award is presented annually to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the assistant principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.

“I am so incredibly happy for Mr. Hogue and his well-deserved honor of being named the NSASSP Assistant Principal of the Year,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “Mr. Hogue has an incredible passion for Kearney Public Schools, Kearney High School, our athletics and activities. He works tirelessly to support our teachers, coaches and athletes with top-notch facilities, game apparel and events. Mr. Hogue also helps many small schools in our area by hosting subdistrict and district events, and KPS hosts a number of state championships, again, due to the efforts of Mr. Hogue and his team. He’s an excellent leader and colleague, truly a top-notch administrator!”

Hogue has been in education since 2001, when he started his career as a social studies and physical education teacher at Deshler Public Schools. In 2008, Hogue then moved into an administrative role in Broken Bow Public Schools, working as the assistant principal and activities director for 10 years.

Currently, Hogue has been working as an assistant principal and activities director in Kearney Public Schools and has served in that capacity since 2018.

For 15 years, Hogue has been a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Hogue has been an active member of the Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association for 20 years and has been their fall convention coordinator since 2018.

In 2014, he was recognized as the NSIAAA District IV Activities Director of the Year, and in 2019 he received the State Award of Merit for this association.

“I have the honor of interacting with Mr. Hogue daily. I am an athlete, a leader of student activities and involved in multiple clubs and societies. Mr. Hogue always goes the extra mile to help support all students regardless of activity or academic pursuit, even if that requires more of his time. Mr. Hogue always encourages each student to not be afraid to try new things and to give their best effort. Mr. Hogue also is a big supporter of equality and assuring all students have opportunities to excel,” said KHS student Quinten Shaffer.

Hogue received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 2001 from Peru State College and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership in 2008 from Doane College. In 2020, Hogue received his educational specialist degree from Doane College.

Mr. Hogue states, “I appreciate all of the support that my wife Jenny has provided me in my career in education and will enjoy seeing my children, Addison, who is 5, and Hudson, who is 2, learn in Nebraska’s great educational system!”