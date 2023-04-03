KEARNEY — Kearney High School students will buy, sell and trade stocks in a virtual competition April 18 with other students in Nebraska.

This is the third year KPS students have competed in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge. The goal is to be at the top of the leaderboard in the final minutes of this hour-and-a-half-long, activity-packed challenge. The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. April 18 in the KHS Concert Hall and Theatre.

Each student team is given a designated amount of money to invest in the stock market. As in real life, the game has pitfalls and challenges that the students must overcome to save their investments.

“There is some education that happens prior to this competition,” said Tennille Allison, KHS college and career readiness coordinator. “The students currently in the personal finance class and FBLA engage in practice sessions to understand the basics of investing in stocks. The competitive simulation adds to the learning by providing a little pressure to find solid investments quickly.”

The earnings are projected onto the big screen in the KHS Concert Hall and Theater so students can see their place in real time compared to students across the state. The board is connected to the in-person competition in Lincoln.

Last year, KPS students increased their portfolios by about 25% in the two-month simulation. However, there was an unexpected event such as a “fruit crop freeze” or a “computer virus,” and they lost a great deal of value in the final moments of the simulation. Thus, learning how important it is to diversify their portfolios when investing in real life.