KEARNEY – This year 21 pieces of art created by Kearney High School students were selected for the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska, six of which received the highest honor, the Gold Key Award.
The students will be honored at a ceremony at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 4 at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center Auditorium.
The exhibition will run from Feb. 27 through March 31 at the OPS Teacher Administrative Center at 3215 Cuming Street in Omaha.
Below is a list of students who received awards.
Gold Key Award
Nina Erickson, “Pure Happiness,” drawing and illustration
Wednesday Fielder, “Self-Portrait,” drawing and illustration
Edith Hall, “Anthophora,” printmaking
Maria Buck, “Not My Fault,” ceramics (American Visions nominee)
Ava Lindstrom, “Dust to Dust,” ceramics
Sophia Strong, “A Thousand Lives in One Hell,” digital art
Silver Key Award
Ava Lindstrom, “Green,” ceramics
Jeny Rose Relay Era, “Portrait,” drawing and illustration
Joshua Sykes, “Perspective,” drawing and illustration
Honorable
Mention
Isabel Kurz, “The Eternal Cascade,” ceramics
Jenna Mapes, “Demeter,” ceramics
Isabel Kurz, “Lady Autumn,” ceramics
Cesar Chavarria, “Sad Fish,” ceramics
Trinity Cross, “Bobcat,” ceramics
Jeny Rose Relay Era, “Man of Nature,” ceramics
McKenzie Jarmin, “Enchanted,” ceramics
Joshua Sykes, “Red Panda Wave,” printmaking
Chadlyn Robinson, “Control,” printmaking
McKenna Baer, “A Moment Alone,” painting
Makayla Maxson, “Corrupt,” drawing and illustration
Henry Stelling, “Backseat Gaze,” drawing and illustration