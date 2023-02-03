KEARNEY – This year 21 pieces of art created by Kearney High School students were selected for the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska, six of which received the highest honor, the Gold Key Award.

The students will be honored at a ceremony at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 4 at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center Auditorium.

The exhibition will run from Feb. 27 through March 31 at the OPS Teacher Administrative Center at 3215 Cuming Street in Omaha.

Below is a list of students who received awards.

Gold Key Award

Nina Erickson, “Pure Happiness,” drawing and illustration

Wednesday Fielder, “Self-Portrait,” drawing and illustration

Edith Hall, “Anthophora,” printmaking

Maria Buck, “Not My Fault,” ceramics (American Visions nominee)

Ava Lindstrom, “Dust to Dust,” ceramics

Sophia Strong, “A Thousand Lives in One Hell,” digital art

Silver Key Award

Ava Lindstrom, “Green,” ceramics

Jeny Rose Relay Era, “Portrait,” drawing and illustration

Joshua Sykes, “Perspective,” drawing and illustration

Honorable

Mention

Isabel Kurz, “The Eternal Cascade,” ceramics

Jenna Mapes, “Demeter,” ceramics

Isabel Kurz, “Lady Autumn,” ceramics

Cesar Chavarria, “Sad Fish,” ceramics

Trinity Cross, “Bobcat,” ceramics

Jeny Rose Relay Era, “Man of Nature,” ceramics

McKenzie Jarmin, “Enchanted,” ceramics

Joshua Sykes, “Red Panda Wave,” printmaking

Chadlyn Robinson, “Control,” printmaking

McKenna Baer, “A Moment Alone,” painting

Makayla Maxson, “Corrupt,” drawing and illustration

Henry Stelling, “Backseat Gaze,” drawing and illustration