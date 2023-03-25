KEARNEY — A Kearney High School teacher and two students recently received awards at national art competitions.

KHS teacher Katrina Olmstead was awarded the Regina Brown Teaching Award and the Scholastic Arts and Writing Educator Award. The Regina Brown Teaching Award is given to one excellent teacher to honor the memory of longtime National Council for Education of the Ceramic Arts secretary Regina Brown. The award includes membership and conference fees for one year and a collection of media from the NCECA collection. The National Scholastic Art Awards take place June 7-9 in New York City.

KHS sophomore Jenna Mapes received the Bailey Potter Award in the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition. Mapes sculpted a flower she named "Demeter." Mapes will receive a cash award.

KHS senior Maria Buck received the American Visions Medal in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition. Buck sculpted a bust called “Not My Fault.” She was chosen from five finalists, in which only one of the American Visions Medals is awarded per region. She is the first KHS student to receive this award.

“I am beyond proud of my students for all their hard work. I am really grateful to work with such amazing humans,” said Olmstead. “I am thankful they trust and allow me to be a part of their educational journey. Henri Matisse said that ‘creativity takes courage,’ and my students demonstrate this every day.”