Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition

KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance.

The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April.

The Nebraska Personal Finance Challenge was sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education. There were 226 teams in the high school division: 97 in Lincoln, 58 in Omaha and 111 in Western Nebraska.

The State Finals Competition will be held simultaneously, in person, in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, and it will disperse $7,000 in prize money. The winning state team will compete in a national competition.

“The challenge helped students to demonstrate their knowledge of personal finance by connecting with other students from across the state and measuring their scores and knowledge in an online competition,” stated teacher Scott Steinbrook. “Helping students gain an understanding of topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, financing higher education and researching careers is such an important conversation to have with high school students to help prepare them for life after high school.”

Freshman Brady Wroblewski stated, “Learning about personal finance is important because later on in life, when I’m out on my own, I will have a better understanding of how to manage my money and make good financial decisions.”

For more information, follow the link to the Nebraska Personal Finance Challenge website at https://financechallenge.unl.edu/Nebraska.