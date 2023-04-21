KEARNEY — Three Kearney High School musical cast members received callbacks, the next level of competition for the Nebraska High School Theater Academy.

Emma Jahn, Fredrick Harbol and Henry Stelling were selected to attend the NHSTA National Finalist Callback on Sunday, April 23.

Three NHSTA adjudicators will view the KHS show for the opportunity to earn Outstanding Performance awards.

KHS presents "We Will Rock You" at 7 p.m. April 27-29 and at 2 p.m. April 30 at the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for kids under 4. Tickets are sold at the door and online at kearneyhs.booktix.com.