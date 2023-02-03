KEARNEY – Two Kearney High School students were selected to have their work on display at the 26th annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition.

KHS sophomore Jenna Mapes and senior Maria Buck had artwork selected to be featured at the event held in March in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the 1,317 entries, 152 were selected for the exhibition.

Mapes’ artwork entitled, “Demeter,” is a ceramic of a flower. Buck’s selected piece is a ceramic bust entitled, “Not My Fault.”

The juror this year was Bobby Scroggins.