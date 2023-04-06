KEARNEY — Students from Kearney High School student council, DECA and class officers are working together to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation grants the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. The students' goal is to raise $7,500-$10,000.

“The students selected the Make-A-Wish Foundation because there’s a great partnership that exists between Make-A-Wish and student council. Student councils across the state have always worked in unison with Make-A-Wish to help kids and families heal through positive experiences,” stated Andrew Chadek, a co-advisor with Sarah Wall, who are English and math teachers at Kearney High. “Senior Sam Kreis has really spearheaded this effort and, with the help of DECA and the class officer team, we feel like we’re putting together a really good effort in helping a family get their wish. It’s been really great watching the community rally around the students and their efforts to put on this event.”

The students are planning a Wish Week April 11-14 at KHS. During the week, there will be theme days focused on Make-A-Wish and the child’s likes.

During the pep rally April 11, teachers and staff have agreed to shave their beards or heads as an incentive for donations. There will also be Miracle Minutes during the girls’ and boys’ soccer games as well as a raffle for a chance to win $500 in a crossbar challenge during halftime of the boys’ game. The week will culminate with a Disney-themed dance on April 14.

“When I was at state, I paid close attention to the Make-A-Wish presentation,” said senior Sam Kreis. “When I heard about how instrumental a Wish Week could be for a patient, I knew our council needed to be more involved in this planning. It’s been really fun seeing the generosity of community members and working with organizations like DECA and class officers. Knowing that all of this is to help make a child’s wish come true is even more rewarding. The more organizations we’re connecting with to help benefit the community, then the better we’re doing as an organization.”

As an incentive, once the groups make their goal, they plan to cut and dye hair, shave beards and shave heads. Several KHS teachers have agreed to shave their beards and heads.

The students will hold a raffle to participate in a soccer challenge at the soccer game April 11. The challenge is to hit the crossbar of a soccer goal from the top of the penalty box. If the winner of the raffle is able to do that, then they will win $500. This is sponsored by Straka Reality, Jordan Cochran DDS and Midwest Connect.

In addition, all proceeds from the final KHS dance will go to the grand total for Make-A-Wish.

If parents want to donate from home, they can visit Bearcat Corner, go to KHS Student Council in the drop-down menu, and make a donation through that site.

KHS extends gratitude to sponsors, including The L Salon in Gibbon, Relentless Barber Studio, The Colourbar Salon, Straka Reality, Jordan Cochran DDS and Midwest Connect.