KEARNEY — Kearney High School is holding an open house event for the 48th home constructed by the school's construction technology program.

The open house will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at 5309 18th Ave. Place.

Throughout the academic year, 26 students worked on the house, dedicating two hours each day to the project. To be eligible for the construction technology capstone course, students must first complete the wood fabrication and advanced wood fabrication classes.

Student Trevor Pritchard expressed, "I really enjoyed the rough framing of the house. Getting the walls put up was one of the things I liked most."

According to Jeff Shield, KHS industrial technology teacher, the students are responsible for the majority of the work, including framing, roofing, setting windows and doors, siding, insulation, trim work, hanging cabinets, tiling and painting. The program then hires subcontractors for areas such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, concrete, carpet, soffit and gutters since the program does not offer courses in these fields.

“While there are a few other districts that build houses, none do it to the extent that KHS does,” said Shield. "The students are learning life skills. Whether they pursue employment in the construction industry or own a home of their own, these are skills that will benefit them for their lifetime."

There is no direct cost to Kearney Public Schools. The program is self-sustaining, and all profits go back into the program for future materials and land purchases for the following year.

This 1,779-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-plus bath home boasts an open concept and a three-car garage. It has a partially finished basement that is dry walled. The house is currently listed for sale at a price of $434,900 and is located at 5309 18th Avenue Place. Interested parties can contact Kearney High School or their realtor for more information.

"I enjoy knowing that a bunch of high school students can build an entire house from the ground up," said student Tanner Grubbs.