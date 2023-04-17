KEARNEY — Nebraska high school students recently competed at the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference.

Students showcased their talents as future business leaders and vied for the opportunity to represent Nebraska at the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta this summer, according to a release.

Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America held its State Leadership Conference April 3-5 in Kearney. Participants from across Nebraska attended the conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.

The Kearney High School Chapter of FBLA earned the Gold Seal Award of Merit and earned a Sweepstakes Award. The Gold Seal Award of Merit recognizes the top chapters within each state.

The chapter was also recognized for completing the Connect to Business project, Feed Nebraska project, Go Green project, iGive project, Spark Your Legacy Project and StepUp2Tech project. The chapter was recognized for contributing to March of Dimes and a VIP contribution to Nebraska FBLA Foundation Trust.

These awards and recognitions required all members to participate in some way throughout the year. There are 17 members in the KHS chapter this year.

Individual and team awards include:

• Fourth place – Winston Chu, word processing

• Fifth place – Brodie McConville and Lincoln Sanny, sports and entertainment management

• Sixth place – Brodie McConville, Advertising; Carter Cochran and Winston Chu, international business

• Seventh place – Kaden Holt, entrepreneurship

• Eighth place – Winston Chu, accounting II; Carter Cochran, health care administration; Lincoln Sanny, impromptu speaking; Carter Cochran, Winston Chu and Lincoln Sanny, local chapter annual business report; Olivia Paysen, supply chain management

• Honorable Mention – Izzy Taillon, introduction to FBLA; Lincoln Sanny, journalism; Carter Cochran, political science; Winston Chu, spreadsheet applications

• Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA – Winston Chu

During the event, Tennille Allison was recognized for 20 years as an FBLA advisor. The chapter was also able to recognize Joseph Cochran of NebraskaLand Bank as a Local Businessperson of the Year.

According to the release, the awards are part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to the competitions, students attended educational workshops, networked with students from across the state and attended a motivational keynote.