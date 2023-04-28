KEARNEY — Fourteen members of the Kearney High School FCCLA chapter traveled to the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln this month to participate in competitions and leadership activities as part of the FCCLA State Leadership Conference.

The days were packed with learning, competing, networking and leadership development.

Alivia Olson, senior at KHS and first vice president of the State Officer Team for 2022-23, was instrumental in the planning and execution of this year's State Leadership Conference themed “Aspire to Inspire.”

The membership of Nebraska FCCLA elected a new State Officer Team for the 2023-24 school year. Adan Ciprian, junior from KHS, was elected president of the Nebraska State FCCLA. This was an arduous process for Ciprian as he was tested over FCCLA knowledge, interviewed and presented a speech to the membership prior to the elections.

Evelin Munoz Galicia, junior at KHS, was selected to the “Family” State Peer Officer Team. She was also tested on her FCCLA knowledge and prepared a presentation on an assigned topic to judges prior to being selected.

Awards were presented in the following areas:

STAR Competition results

• Elizabeth Stewart and Dylan Wall, Sports Nutrition: Level 3, gold, state champion, national qualifiers.

• Andy Nguyen and Alivia Olson, Chapter in Review Display: Level 3, gold, state runner-up, national qualifiers.

• Kim Gomez and Josie Steele, Interpersonal Communication: Level 3, silver, third place.

• Evelin Munoz Galicia, Career Investigation: Level 3, gold, sixth place.

FCS Knowledge Tests results

• Adan Ciprian, Senior FCCLA Knowledge, first place.

• Elizabeth Stewart, Senior Personal Finance, second place.

Power of One Participants:

• Andy Nguyen, Elizabeth Stewart, Adan Ciprian, Evelin Munoz Galicia, Katie Jurado, Cazbi Velazquez and Claudeth Alvarado.

Adviser Committed to Excellence:

• Carol Kreutzer.