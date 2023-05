KEARNEY — Kearney Head Start will be hosting an open house and open application day for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year for the community.

Please stop by from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1023 Ave. F in Kearney to visit the Head Start building, learn more about Head Start or to enroll your child.

If enrolling your child, please call 308-865-5695 to find out what you should bring.