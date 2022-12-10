Kearney Goodfellows drive rises to $8,100. Here's how you can support the cause.

KEARNEY — The Kearney Goodfellows campaign stands at $8,100. Today’s donations are $2,777.

The current total does not include gifts from the annual Give Where You Live or from Friday’s drive in Kearney’s business community. Those totals and donors’ names will be reported next week.

The Goodfellows calendar has two important dates approaching:

Dec. 18: Wrapping day at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers can arrive at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Christmas morning gift deliveries. Volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

In addition to helping wrap and deliver, supporters can help by donating to Goodfellows.

Drop off: Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail: Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online: Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published.

Today’s donors are: James Brown Jr., $1,000; Terry and Connie Keiss family, $250; Jeff and Kim Burr, $77.02; Hilda Rodriguez, $50; anonymous, $50; Shirley Tesmer, $50 in memory of Jerry, mom and dad; Robert Hinkle, $100 in memory of Bradyn John Hinkle; David Kingsley, $250; Kevin and Julie Kershner, $100; Raymond and Ruth Schmitz, $100; Kearney Woman’s Club, $100; John and Jill Elliott, $50; Virginia McKinney, $200; David and Taffy Richardson, $100; Philip and Mary Kommers, $100; National Association of Letters Carriers, $200.