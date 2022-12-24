Kearney first graders learn railroad safety from Kearney High students

KEARNEY – One train locomotive’s weight is equivalent to 108 hippos.

That is one fact Kearney High School seniors learned as they prepared a railway safety lesson plan for elementary students in Alyssa Prososki’s Best Practices in Education class.

SafeKids Platte Valley, Union Pacific and CHI Health Good Samaritan are teaming up with Kearney Public Schools and Gibbon Public School to help reduce railroad-related injuries in the area. Every five days a child between the ages of 0 and 19 is killed in a train collision. As part of the Railroad Safety Service Learning Project, KPS and Gibbon FBLA high school students recently taught railroad safety to elementary students.

As part of their preparation, the high school students worked with registered nurse and trauma prevention coordinator Tracy Dethlefs-Rademacher to review evidence-informed safety learnings and behaviors to reduce risk. The students prepared a lesson plan that was reviewed and approved by coalition staff in accordance with National Health Education Standards. The students took a pre-test to evaluate what they knew about railroad safety.

Eliana Hagemann and Ashleigh Sandstedt spent weeks with their classmates preparing their lesson plan, and they learned some surprising facts in the process. Both were surprised at the width of a locomotive and that it can take a train over a mile to come to a stop.

“I think we should teach kids at a young age to be safe around railroads, so in the future they know that,” Hagemann said.

The 10 students in Prososki’s class worked together to create the lesson plan that would be taught to first graders at all KPS elementary schools. Hagemann and Sandstedt teamed up to teach students at Kenwood and Glenwood elementary schools.

The KHS duo presented a puppet show featuring Clifford the Big Red Dog to teach the first graders about train safety. They emphasized the importance of never walking on or near a railroad track and to only cross at a crossing with a crossbuck or gate. Following the presentation, each of the students were given a copy of the book, “Clifford and the Railroad Crossing” by Norman Bridwell.

While the program aims to educate elementary students about train safety, it also gives the high school students an opportunity to experience teaching firsthand.

“Especially with the shortage of teachers. It’s kind of fun to develop their want to be a teacher early and show them the good and the bad. Because I think sometimes you don’t really realize the bad until you get a little far into it ... and so we do have conversations about all kinds of different things,” Prososki said.

Handstedt plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study elementary education. Hagemann will attend Fort Hays State University, and she is still considering a major. Both of the students agree the best part of teaching the railway safety class was working with kids.

“Seeing the kids and how they react. I love their questions and how excited they always are,” Handstedt said.