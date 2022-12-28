Kearney firefighters respond to record number of service calls over holiday weekend

KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unprecedented amount of service calls over the holiday weekend.

KVFD was paged 22 times Friday through Sunday. Many of the calls were due to automatic fire alarms that were triggered by frozen sprinkler systems due to the freezing temperatures, said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Whalen.

In those situations, firefighters turn off the sprinkler systems and help with water removal.

“For a lot of the calls, we were running to one call after the other. Several of them we helped push water off and limit the damage. There was a lot of damage to multiple places,” Whalen said.

Whalen reported that many of the buildings that had sprinkler issues were apartment buildings or commercial properties.

Along with fire alarm calls, KVFD also responded to a fire at 2:42 a.m. Saturday at 9055 Dunbar Road between Kearney and Elm Creek. When volunteers arrived at the scene, smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the house. Fire alarms had been activated, and the occupants were able to exit the home before KVFD arrived.

“When we made entry, the house was fairly clear. It was determined (the fire) was from around the chimney. We pulled the ceilings down to get into the attic. There was fire in the attic, and we put it out. We pulled all the insulation down and did salvage and overhaul to ensure everything was out,” Whalen said.

There was minimal fire damage to the living quarters in the home, and the occupants were able to return to the house. Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.

Whalen credits working fire alarms in the home for alerting the residents, and it allowed them to get out of the home safely.

“It’s easier on us when people are alerted early. The sooner we can get there, the better off everybody is,” he said. “When we tell people to test their smoke detectors, they really should. It can mean the difference between life and death.”