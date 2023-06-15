KEARNEY — Occupants of a burning home escaped heavy smoke and flames on Wednesday, and told firefighters when they arrived that their pets still were inside the burning home.

Crews with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department then initiated a fire attack, conducted a primary search and safely returned all pets to their owners.

According to KVFD reports, the structure fire was at 7055 W. 96th St. The initial report was that the trash dumpster, which was up against the house, was burning and spreading up the side of the structure.

Upon arrival KVFD crews found heavy smoke and flames on the side of the house and heavy smoke coming from all attic vents.

The fire had spread from the side of the structure into the attic. Firefighters pulled the ceilings down inside of the house to access the fire in the attic. The fire was quickly brought under control, KVFD reported.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called to assist KVFD. The fire is still under investigation. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

Other agencies that assisted were the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Good Samaritan EMS, Black Hills Energy and Dawson Public Power District.