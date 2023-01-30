Kearney elementary student's essay on mom is top 10 in state

What My Mother Means to Me

By Riley Week

Having the mom I do means that I’ll always have someone in my life caring about me and making me happy. I know I’ll always love my mom and my mom will always loves me. One thing about my mom is her hugs. If I’m having a bad day, my mom’s hugs are amazing and make me feel better. My mom also influenced my love of reading. When I was little, she would read to me. Even now I read with her. Another thing about my mom is that she’s a good listener and problem solver. I talk a lot so she usually has lots to listen to. If I have problems at school, she can listen and solve them. I wish there’s not a limit to how many words you can write, but I guess there wouldn’t be enough papers to write all the amazing things about my mom.