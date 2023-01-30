Kearney elementary student's essay on mom is top 10 in state

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools fifth grader Riley Week is in the state’s top 10 finalists of the fifth grade essay contest, “What My Mother Means to Me.”
Each year, American Mothers Inc., a nonprofit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since 1935, conducts a fifth grade essay contest. Week is one of 10 students to be honored at a ceremony on March 2 at noon at the capitol rotunda in Lincoln.
Leah Fleischman, Week’s Windy Hills fifth grade teacher, has offered the opportunity to her classroom to participate in this contest for the past 10 years.
“Windy Hills has had a top 10 finalist from my classroom for 10 years in a row now,” said Fleischman. “Riley is an extremely hard worker and a fierce competitor. She always strives to do her best. She has a love of writing and that shows in her completed essay. She is a strong representative for Windy Hills and Kearney Public Schools.”
Students in Fleischman’s fifth grade class at Windy Hills Elementary participated in the essay contest. The students that participated in the contest were judged against other students from within the state. The top 10 students and essays from the state are invited to attend a ceremony at the Lincoln State Capital to read their essay. The first-place winner will be announced at that time and forwarded to compete in the national contest. The first-place national winner will have the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C.
The contest was judged on how well the essay portrays the writer’s mother, organization of the essay, how creatively words are used, how well the writer says what is intended and the use of rules of writing, spelling, punctuation and grammar. The essays were selected by a team of judges.