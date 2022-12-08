Kearney duo charged with possession of weapons, drugs

KEARNEY — A Kearney man and woman are facing multiple weapon and drug charges after being arrested last week in Kearney.

According to court documents, Zachary Walker, 20, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.

A bond of $250,000 has been set for Walker.

Also in Buffalo County Court, Stephanie Angulo, 33, is charged with felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money used or intended to be used in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.

A bond of $25,000 has been set for Angulo. Preliminary hearings for Walker and Angulo have been scheduled for Dec. 22 in Buffalo County Court.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Nov. 29, the Kearney Police Department, along with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), served a search warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273.

KPD and the Nebraska State Patrol had received information regarding alleged ongoing drug activity and possible weapons violations occurring at that residence.

Working together with TRIDENT, a search warrant was obtained and served the morning of Nov. 29 at the residence. Prior to knocking at the front door, Angulo was contacted and detained outside the residence. After knocking at the door, officers made verbal contact with Walker inside the residence. Walker was detained on the front porch.

While searching the home, officers found multiple guns and ammunition in a bedroom. They also found five individual bags that contained a green, plant-like substance believed to be marijuana. A field test of a small portion of the substance was positive for marijuana and THC.

As a result of the search warrant, the two occupants of the residence — Walker and Angulo — were arrested and jailed on multiple charges.

The Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Service Unit, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, TRIDENT and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office all assisted with the investigation.