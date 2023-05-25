Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Fire crews responded to an industrial fire at Eaton Corporation Wednesday evening.

According to a city of Kearney press release, upon arrival at Eaton Corp., 4200 East Highway 30, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department crews found heavy black smoke coming from the roof and exterior doors of the west side of the facility. The first arriving fire engine established a water supply, and the crew pulled handlines and entered the facility. The crews began attacking the fire and searching the building.

The fire was found and extinguished. Another crew gained access to the roof with a ladder truck and found that the fire had not extended to the roof. Eaton's management and maintenance personnel assisted KVFD in identifying and isolating the power to the affected area and shutting down the sprinkler system, which had been activated by the fire.

Employees evacuated the fire safely and were all accounted for by Eaton's management. Prior to KVFD's arrival, Eaton employees attempted to extinguish the fire, but they were forced to evacuate when conditions deteriorated. Two Eaton employees were evaluated by Good Samaritan EMS for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported and no one was transported to the hospital.

The fire origin and cause remain under investigation. However, the initial investigation indicates that the fire started in a seat grinder and spread to a mist collector. The fire was mostly contained to the area of those two machines.

Good Samaritan EMS, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska Public Power District assisted KVFD at the scene of the fire.