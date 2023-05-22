MINDEN — The group working to halt the merger of two major irrigation and south-central Nebraska power districts has been attempting to win the support of county boards.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger announced the Kearney County Board of Commissioners last week approved a resolution 5-0 opposing the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District. One commissioner was absent from the meeting and another abstained from voting.

The same resolution went before the Phelps County Board on May 16, but it was tabled when Central representatives explained how the merger would benefit south-central Nebraska.

The resolution approved by the Kearney County Board states that the board “believes such a merger may negatively impact the residents of Kearney County, particularly farmers who utilize water resources from CNPPID.”

The commissioners created the resolution to formally express their objection and opposition to the merger, according to a Citizens Opposed press release.

“The Kearney County Board of Commissioners encourages CNPPID to remain a stand-alone district in order to preserve water resources in and around Kearney County as well as to retain local control of those resources,” the resolution stated.

Devin Bundage, general manager of CNPPID headquartered in Holdrege, said his power and irrigation district wasn't aware the resolution was on the Kearney County Board’s May 16 agenda until the day prior to the meeting.

“We weren’t notified,” Brundage said. “Central has always been very open to helping folks understand what the merger is about and would be happy to speak with anyone who wants to learn more about it.”

In addition to Kearney County, the resolution was on the May 16 Phelps County Board agenda. Brundage said the Phelps commissioners allowed CNPPID representatives to address the board.

“We had a chance to tell them what the merger was about. They also had a resolution on the agenda that day, but they tabled it,” Brundage said.

Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake, chairman of the CNPPID Board, spoke at the May 16 Kearney County meeting in Minden, and, according to Citizens Opposed to the Merger, so did people opposed to the merger.

“We got there plenty early and attempted to tell them what was going on with the merger,” Rowe said. “We gave them all kinds of information, and one member was trying to give his rebuttal, but they just went ahead with the vote. There wasn’t a lot of truth coming out of the Citizens Opposed. I didn’t agree with many of their statements.”

Rowe said that after three years of researching and discussing the merger, he’s more convinced than ever that merging Dawson and Central districts is a good idea. He said he believes the Central board is solidly behind its vote in October to move forward with the merger.

He said Kearney County’s three representatives on the Central board each voted for the merger. “I just see positives for the whole of central Nebraska,” Rowe said. “Of all the things Citizens Opposed talked about on May 16, none of them were accurate from my perspective.”

Farmer Matt Wells, an Citizens Opposed board member, said opposition to the merger has grown.

“I'm glad we have county leaders who can see the future damage that could be done without local control and have made their opposition known,” Wells said. “The county board could see that this wouldn't be a good fit for Kearney County because we are served by Southern Power District, as are 80% of Central acres."

Kearney County Commissioner Bob Swanson said he has visited with many farmers who oppose the merger. “The livelihood of Kearney County is farming, and water is the key,” Swanson said.

Brundage said the Central staff has begun preparing to resolve the technicality involving the ability to issue general obligation bonds that prevented the Power Review Board from approving the merge.

Nebraska statute allows some taxing entities, such as school districts, to issue bonds, but Central and 14 other public power districts in Nebraska cannot issue bonds that are repaid by the public.

Brundage said the Central Board has the authority to fix the charter, then Central and Dawson will refile their merger application.